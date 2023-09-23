Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti make sneaky exit from MFW after-party

Leonardo DiCaprio evaded another public appearance with recently-confirmed girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti during the Milan Fashion Week after being absent from her Versace fashion show.

DiCaprio, sporting a low-key all-black ensemble, was spotted leaving the MFW Versace after-party, at which his rumoured former flame Gigi Hadid was also present, by himself, despite attending with Ceretti.

Following suit, Ceretti, whose romance with the Titanic star was recently confirmed, also made her solo exit as she waved to fans in a sheer, figure-hugging nude dress.

The new lovebirds then got into their separate cars.

Also spotted leaving the party alone was the Wolf of Wall Street actor’s alleged former on-off fling, Gigi Hadid.

Both Hadid and Ceretti walked the runway for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show just a few hours prior to the after party. Notably, the models’ mutual flame was not seen among the audience.

However, the Oscar-winner was spotted arriving in Milan with his mother on Thursday, around the same time as Hadid.

Meanwhile, Ceretti was already making event appearances on Thursday evening.

DiCaprio, 48, and Ceretti, 25, were confirmed to be dating earlier this month, with an insider confirming to Page Six that their rumoured romance is “more than a fling.”