Meghan Markle officially scraps major project amid her relaunch

Meghan Markle is no longer going to make efforts to revive her much-hyped podcast, Archetypes, after the deal with Spotify collapsed back in June.

The Duchess of Sussex had plans to protect the name Archetypes, which she wanted to trademark. The application was originally made to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in March last year.

However, after a 17-month unsuccessful battle, the application was withdrawn as an “abandonment” record for given for Archewell Audio’s bid.

Archetypes had already been registered in May 2019 by US-based firm Miracle IP Holdings, per The Sun.

The podcast, which was a $20 million-dollar deal made with Spotify, was cancelled just after one season. The streaming giant decided to not renew it for a second season despite launching at the top of the charts last year.

In a joint statement, Spotify and Archewell Audio said they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The first season of the show had featured the former Suits actress in conversation with friends and celebrities, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Trevor Noah.

The fallout of the deal became a PR disaster for the Sussexes as many of Prince Harry and Meghan’s lucrative deals were hanging by balance.

The couple was also slammed by Spotify executive Bill Simmons who called them “grifters” in a profanity-laden speech on his own podcast.