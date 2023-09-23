Anne Hathaway reflects on postpartum recovery after second kid

Anne Hathaway has recently reflected on postpartum recovery after welcoming her second son with husband Adam Shulman.



Speaking to PEOPLE in New York City at Shiseido ambassadorship event, the Princess Diaries actress said, “It takes three years for your body to fully recover from a pregnancy.”

“People don't talk about this and it really made me feel better when I found out about it,” continued Anne, who has two sons Jack, 3, and Jonathan, 7,

The Intern actress went on to explain, “I didn't snap back. With my second, it took every minute of those three years. And it's cool. Let your body be a body.”

While discussing about healing process from childbirth, Anne pointed out that it’s important to “be present and take care of yourself and don’t set expectations”.

Earlier in October 2022, Anne revealed that her two sons significantly contributed to her movie choices during appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jess Cagle Show.



“I have to say, the 'kids' thing has been the biggest shift. That's kind of re-prioritised everything, so it's actually made me a bit choosier because something really has to be so excellent to spend time away from them because they're so precious to me,” mentioned The Devil Wears Prada actress.

Anne added, “And then when I do accept something, it puts greater pressure on me to make it worth the time that I've spent away from them.”