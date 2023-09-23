Taylor Swift's request to Swifties causes unprecedented spike for voter registration

Taylor Swift has helped boost voter registration, according to the nonpartisan organisation Vote.org.

On Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, the organisation reported 157,041 eligible voters visiting the site, as well as 35,252 new registrations.

This came after the Grammy-winning singer used her 272 million Instagram followers to encourage her fans to register to vote using Vote.org that morning.

She wrote at the time, “Are you registered to vote yet? I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year! Register to vote in less than 2 minutes at vote.org/NVRD.”

The organisation reported that not only did it see unprecedented website traffic, making it the biggest National Voter Registration Day since 2020, but that the number of 18-year-olds who registered also increased by 72 percent compared to 2019 and by 115 percent compared to 2022.

“Time and time again young people are showing up and demonstrating they care about their rights and access to the ballot box,” noted Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org.

“During the day on Tuesday, we saw a 1226% jump in participation the hour after Taylor Swift posted. Our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes – a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of.”