Kevin Bacon had to set fire to his farm and house out of fear of getting ‘possessed’

Kevin Bacon recalls setting fire to a “haunted” house in a farm he was interested in buying.



Bacon, 65, had problems with the previous owner of his farm in northwest Connecticut before buying it in 1983 because he was reluctant to include an abandoned house that was there.

Only after including a clause specifying that he would "destroy" the "haunted" structure in the contract was the Footloose actor able to get the property.

“One of the pieces that we bought had an old house in it and [the owner] didn’t want me to own the house. It was an abandoned house that he had grown up in,” Bacon revealed to Rob Lowe on anepisode of the Literally podcast.

“We kind of went back and forth on it for a while and then, eventually, I said, ‘Listen, you can’t sell me a piece of land but not sell me the house that’s on it. Like, that’s just weird. What if you sell it and there’s somebody that’s just living, basically, right up in the backyard?’

The owner, who, according to Bacon, had "ghostbusters" arrive to try to exorcise the ghosts in the past, remained wary, worried that Bacon may become "possessed" and "do some serious damage."

For a long, according to Bacon, they were "back and forth on this haunted house thing" until they "finally came to an agreement, in the contract, that I had to destroy it within a month" of purchasing the farm.