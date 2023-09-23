Matthew McConaughey’s confirms his family ‘tested’ Wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey backed her wife Camila Alves’ claims of her mother-in-law being hard on her in the beginning of their relationship.



The Dallas Buyers Club actor verified his wife's claims by telling ET Canada that his family "is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don't get into the McConaughey family easily."

“We test you,” he said. “Oh, my family. We humbly wait, we make you cry ‘uncle’ and then we pick you up and make your favorite drink and go ‘Welcome back.’ So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family’s always enjoyed.”

“And when did Camila break through with [my mom?] When Camila goes, ‘I’m not asking your permission anymore,’” the actor recalled. “And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right.’”

Alves previously spoke up about the horrible treatment she received from her future mother-in-law, fondly known as "Ma Mac."

“She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriend’s names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting me down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff,” Alves, a Brazilian native, stated back in August on the Biscuits & Jam podcast from Southern Living.

She continued by stating that she now has "the most amazing relationship" with McConaughey's mother.