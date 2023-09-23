Alessandra Ambrosio radiates glamour on way to GCDS show at Milan Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio shattered age norms as she gracefully paraded her well-toned legs en route to the GCDS show at Milan Fashion Week last Thursday.

The statuesque 42-year-old model left onlookers in awe wearing a dazzling silver minidress bedecked with sparkling sequins, showcasing her ample cleavage in the alluring attire.

Her chestnut brown locks flowed freely over her shoulders, and she elevated her style with sky-high black stiletto boots.

Alessandra opted for a minimalist approach to accessories, sporting a single silver bracelet on one wrist while clutching her cell phone. The pièce de résistance was a solitary silver ring, completing her show-stopping ensemble.

The Victoria's Secret Angel — who recently split from fellow model Richard Lee — has been keeping herself busy posing in a variety of leg-baring outfits at Milan Fashion Week.

A source told DailyMail.com exclusively that the couple are 'on a break' a la Ross and Rachel from Friends.