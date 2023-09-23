Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner head out for lunch ahead of daughters’ custody lawsuit

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, currently estranged couple, was seen grabbing lunch just a day before the latter sued the singer for custody of daughters.



Joe, Sophie, and their two daughters can all be seen seated together at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown in New York City in pictures taken on Monday and acquired by TMZ.

According to a witness, there was no indication of tension between the two and everything appeared cordial.

The witness was unable to determine if the four arrived together or separately, and if they arrived separately, who brought the children.

Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe in federal court on Thursday, alleging that he was preventing her from taking their girls to live in Europe, which was part of a long-term plan.

Additionally, Sophie claimed Joe had concealed the children's passports, making it more challenging.

Joe was completely taken by surprise by Sophie's petition, according to those close to him.

The kids cannot be moved during the divorce process, according to a Florida judge's ruling, according to a statement from Joe's team.

The kids cannot be moved during the divorce procedures, according to a statement from Joe's team, who said he was only following a Florida judge's order.



