Milan Fashion Week: Emma Watson steps out after ‘suspected’ stalker drama

On another bustling day at Milan Fashion Week, Emma Watson exuded her trademark elegance.

The 33-year-old actress showcased her slender legs in a navy mini skirt adorned with gleaming gold buttons, pairing it gracefully with a high-neck white jumper.

Adding a few extra inches with nude pointed stilettos, she carried her necessities in her classic white Prada handbag.

Emma radiated a cheerful demeanor as she greeted and smiled at fans outside the luxurious hotel, before making her way to another women's fashion show.

The Harry Potter star has been keeping busy amid Milan Fashion Week and was spotted among the front-row glamour at Prada's show on Thursday.

Milan Fashion Week includes 62 physical fashion shows of spring and summer collections.

It runs until September 25 and will feature shows from high-end labels including Giorgio Armani, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace.

Emma, who has been seen with bodyguards outside her hotel in recent days, was allegedly targeted by Drew Barrymore's suspected stalker recently.

During New York Fashion Week, Chad Michael Busto allegedly attempted to bust into Emma's dressing room and was later arrested.