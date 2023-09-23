This Morning: Holly Willoughby leaves fans ‘upset’ with sudden changes in show

Holly Willoughby is making her fans upset with the show format.

Ben Shephard has been revealed as Holly's newest co-host on This Morning.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 48, will make his debut on the ITV Daytime show at 10 am on Monday morning, with Friday hosts Alison Hammond, 48, and Dermot O'Leary, 50, making the announcement at the end of their show.

Alison revealed: 'Holly will be back on Monday when she's gonna be presenting alongside the lovely Ben Shephard,' while Dermot quipped: 'Yeah as it should be.'

Craig Doyle, 52, has been Holly's regular Monday and Tuesday co-host for a number of weeks, while Josie Gibson, 38, and Dermot and Alison have all stepped in on rotation alongside Holly since This Morning's return earlier this month.

Viewers who picked up on the news of Ben's inclusion, quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where they voiced their unease.

'Hang on, did they say Ben Shepherd's presenting Monday?! This new format really hasn't settled down, just appears to be 'whoever is free' rather than 'who's best-qualified to present' #thismorning,' wrote one fan.

'The constant changes with Holly's co hosts each week doesn't look good for a show that's recently been labelled toxic #thismorning,' added another viewer.

MailOnline revealed at the end of July, that This Morning would be firmly centered around Holly as the anchor, upon the show's September return.