Kate Middleton forced to stay out of spotlight amid King Charles France visit?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, much-loved couple of the royal family, have reportedly been ordered to stay out of the public eye during King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla's historic three-day trip to France as per the royal strategy.

Before the King and Queen flew to Paris, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in headlines and attracting massive attention due to their royal engagements as William traveled to New York City for a two-day trip to promote his Earthshot Prize.



Meanwhile, Princess Kate made two outings in the UK as the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm at the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton. The following day, she stepped out in London to visit Streets of Growth, a charity that works to transform the lives of young people.

Since Charles and Camilla began their visit to France on Wednesday, Prince William and Princess Kate have been out of the royal spotlight to avoid clashes in their schedules during short tours like the King and Queen's visit to France

Prince William and Princess Kate will likely have engagements scheduled if the monarch's tour lasts a week or more.

It might be a part of royal strategy to keep the focus on the work of the King and Queen during their tour, but some royal fans have questioned their favourite royal couple's absence from the spotlight, with one asking: "Where is Princess Kate?"

King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to France came six months after they originally planned to visit the nation on the first overseas tour of the King's reign.