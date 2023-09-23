Zendaya and assistant Darnell address engagement rumors with Tom Holland

Zendaya's assistant Darnell Appling uploaded a video where he denied the ring being an engagement ring to Tom Holland.

In the video Darnell emphasized: "No, absolutely not Zendaya is not engaged."

Zendaya found herself at the center of engagement rumors after posting a photo on her Instagram Story.

Fans, however, quickly turned their attention to the sizable ring on her hand, sparking a flurry of speculation about her supposed engagement to boyfriend Tom Holland.

In response to the swirling rumors, Zendaya took to social media to clear the air in her trademark lighthearted style.

Although she has since deleted the video, it was reposted by several social media accounts.

In the clip, Zendaya can be seen addressing the accessory on her ring finger with a good-natured laugh.

"I posted the photo for my hat, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys! Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news?" she exclaimed, clearly amused by the unexpected gossip.