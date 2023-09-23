Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's Milan encounter amid 'New Love' Vittoria Cerett

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted arriving at Milan's airport on a Thursday afternoon, seemingly coinciding with Milan Fashion Week's bustling schedule.



While their brief romantic link from the past year still lingers in the headlines, both have embarked on new love journeys.



Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly smitten with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti while Gigi Hadid appears to be happily dating music producer Cole Bennett.

Their arrivals in the fashion capital of Italy have sparked intrigue amid the backdrop of Milan Fashion Week's vibrant events.

Gigi Hadid made an impression at the airport with a matching goldenrod carry-on suitcase and cardigan.

Leonardo DiCaprio's arrives in Milan with mother.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio kept to his signature all-black attire, donning jeans, a zip-front hoodie, athletic shoes, a ball cap, and a face mask.

He was accompanied by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who was seen holding hands with a man.

Gigi had made her way through the terminal a brief 10 to 15 minutes before Leonardo's arrival, suggesting they might have shared the same commercial flight.



