Kanye West and Bianca Censori's SIZZLING Florence photoshoot thrills locals

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are stirring the pot in the crowd.

Kanye West and his new 'wife' Bianca Censori caused a major stir stoking the flames of another xontroversy while shopping on Via dei Calzaiuoli in Italy.



Kanye, taking on the role of photographer, directed the voluptuous bombshell while she confidently posed alongside excited locals, donning yet another daring nude outfit.

Curious onlookers filmed the sizzling moment as Censori showcased her sensational figure in a skintight leotard paired with glossy pantyhose and pointed kitten heels.

In between the photoshoot takes, West paused to make adjustments to Censori's flesh-baring outfit, ensuring the best possible shot with his trusty iPhone.

Kanye opted for a more enigmatic look, concealing most of his face with a long-sleeve shirt tied into a makeshift mask, leaving only his eyes exposed.

The rapper was dressed entirely in black, including a baggy T-shirt, pants, and his signature Yeezy sneakers.



This latest escapade comes just two weeks after the couple ignited a significant controversy in Venice.

Their graphic display in the back of a river taxi drew the attention of authorities, with DailyMail exclusively reporting on the incident.

The incident was described as 'disrespectful' by authorities and involved West exposing his bare buttocks in public while Censori knelt before him with her head in his lap.