Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank follow in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank has appeared copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a tribute to his sons.

Jack Brooksbanks is following in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex footsteps when it comes to attempting to trademark their children's names.



Eugenie is very close with her first cousin Harry and his wife Meghan. Now her husband Jack, who owns a drinks company, which was previously known as Jack Brooksbank Limited has now been renamed AEB Consultants Ltd.

The "AEB" is thought to stand for August and Ernest Brooksbank - the names of Jack and Eugenie's sons.



Prince Andrew's son-in-law's move seems to be an inspiration from Harry and Meghan as the couple, soon after quitting the royal jobs in 2020, launched their non-profit organisation Archewell, which appeared to be a reference to their eldest child, Prince Archie Harrison's name.

Former Suits star Meghan also named her debut Spotify podcast Archetypes, in an effort to continue the trend.

In June 2021, the website lilibetdiana.com was purchased on the day the couple's second child, Princess Lilibet was born. However, it is not confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were behind this decision, royal experts believe them to be the source. The website was registered two days before Lilibet's name was announced to the world.

Princess Eugenie and Jack seem to be copying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by including their loved ones' names in the family business.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Eugenie, has excitedly announced new endeavour just weeks after welcoming baby Ernest.

Turning to her Instagram, the Princess shared a video and a photo montage, captioning: "Delighted to join the @goalshouse Goals House Advisory Board to strive to reach the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

Goals House is a community of internationally renowned activists, thinkers, political figures, business leaders and entrepreneurs, that come together at significant global moments throughout the year united in the drive to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.