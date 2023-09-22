Lizzo receives Humanitarian award after thrashed with several lawsuits

Lizzo being fortunate enough to add another feather in her cap by receiving Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala in Los Angeles, after hitting by second lawsuit from worker claiming the rapper creates hostile work environment.



The About Damn Time singer, can be said deliberately, missed the red carpet of the event and took the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel following an introduction by her Big Grrrl dancers.

Swiping away her tears, she told the dancers, “I really needed this right now. God’s timing is on time.”

“I didn’t write a speech because I don’t know what to say in times like these,” Lizzo continued, expressing her gratitude towards BMAC for the honour and stating that this award was different than others she has won because “humanitarianism in its nature is thankless, it’s selfless. To be kind to someone isn’t a talent; everyone can do it, it’s a gift that you give.”

The Good As Hell singer stressed on work that full-time humanitarians do every day that doesn’t get acknowledgement, “and because of that, I’ve dedicated my life, and I’ve decided to share my platform, to shine a light on those people because I so badly want to live in a world where we award goodness with our attention.”

During her speech, she gives a shout out to black-led organization to which she donated $250,000 earlier this year, the Truth Hurts singer further noted: “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are,” she said.

“And I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people because they deserve it. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on and represent and create safe spaces for Black, fat women because that’s what the fuck I do. It is my purpose and it is an honor.”