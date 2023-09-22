Diplo wishes ‘all the love’ for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner amidst divorce

Diplo wishes ‘all the love’ for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner amidst their divorce

Diplo sent well wishes to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner amidst their ongoing high-profile divorce, four years after he DJ’d at their Carpentras, France wedding.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, a viewer called in and asked Diplo about his thoughts on the former couple’s divorce.

“I wish them all the love,” replied the American music producer, who is good friends with Joe Jonas.

Cohen then asked Diplo if he had had contact with the ex-couple following the news of their divorce, to which he responded, “I haven’t actually.”

The LSD member live-streamed Jonas and Turner’s secret LA wedding on Instagram Live in 2019, before DJ-ing their “real” wedding for “pretty cheap, maybe free,” as disclosed to Cohen.

“[Livestreaming] had just started happening. I was like, 'This is a perfect opportunity to livestream something.' I didn’t know it was a secret, so it came out in the news,” Diplo explained.

When asked about the incident on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in 2019, Jonas admitted that Diplo 'ruined' the wedding, but further clarified, “We just laughed, we loved it.”

Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner, 27, on September 5, 2023 after four years of marriage and welcoming two children together.