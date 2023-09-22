Sylvester Stallone revisits iconic ‘Rocky’ steps with wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone returns to one of the most significant moments of his career accompanied by his family, wife Jennifer Flavin and brother Frank Stallone.

On Wednesday, the Rocky actor and his brother, Frank Stallone, were photographed in front of the renowned steps where Stallone's Rocky Balboa performed his eponymous jog during boxing practice.

Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester's wife, was also there for the photo session that featured a photograph of the two kissing.

“On our way back to Florida we stopped by the steps of the [Philadelphia] Art Museum Steps, which my brother put on the map with Rocky 47 yrs ago,” Frank captioned an Instagram carousel documenting the day.

In the cover photo, Frank, 73, was seen hugging his older brother as the two of them grinned together. The youngsters can be seen holding up their fists in the second picture while Sylvester, 77, mock punches the Rambo actor in the jaw.

Frank then prompted his followers that the stairs also were the backdrop to “a [fourth] of July concert (that he did) in 1985 for over a 100 thousand people with The Beach Boys.”

For fun element, the actor added that he used to live just across the street from the step.

In the final handful of photos, Flavin, 55, joined in and posed with her husband and his brother. Another picture featured a sweet kiss that couple exchanged.

“Love you Frank! I love traveling with you, and never laughed harder!!,” Flavin wrote in the comments.