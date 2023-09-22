Sophie Turner steps out with daughter Willa hours after suing Joe Jonas over kids custody

Sophie Turner has been spotted running around, doing chores with daughter Willa, just hours after suing her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, for wrongfully detaining her children.



The mother and daughter were seen holding hands and grinning while running errands in New York City on Thursday. They were both wearing casual clothing.

Turner and Willa, 3, went to a CVS to buy art supplies with an unnamed female acquaintance.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actor was decked out in a black T-shirt, matching joggers, white sneakers, a black baseball cap, sunglasses, a vibrant handbag, and a hoodie tied around her waist.

Little Willa wore a purple T-shirt, gray shorts, and toddler kicks while toting a doll.

After having lunch with some pals, Turner was seen leaving the St. Regis Hotel alone in the same clothes.

The blond beauty recently filed a lawsuit against Jonas to have their two daughters—including a 1-year-old whose name has not yet been revealed—returned to England, where she is from.