Will Smith tapped by Audible to Host Hip-Hop Podcast ‘Class Of ’88’

Will Smith all set to host a podcast in genre of one of his past passions.
A new Audible podcast on a significant year in hip-hop will be hosted by the Chris Rock slapping actor.
Class of '88, an eight-episode animated series that also stars Chuck D from Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, Rakim, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, will be hosted by the former Fresh Prince alum.
The eight-episode series, which was created by Wondery, Audible, Westbrook, and Awfully Nice, will debut on October 26 on Audible and Amazon Music at the same time as last month's 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
“Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades,” Smith told Billboard.
“I’m hyped to share my firsthand experiences and those of some of hip-hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”
N.W.A, EPMD, MC Lyte, Big Daddy Kane, and other artists made their hip-hop debuts in 1988, along with DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, whose debut single "Parents Just Don't Understand" reached the pop Top 10 and won the genre's first Grammy.
Public Enemy (It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back), Eric B. & Rakim (Follow the Leader), Run-D.M.C. (Tougher Than Leather), and many other artists released significant records that year.
