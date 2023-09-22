Delta Goodrem returns to Sydney sans engagement ring following proposal in Malta

Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley newly engaged bliss upon arrival in Sydney.

Delta Goodrem and her newly minted fiancé, Matthew Copley, were the picture of happiness as they touched down in Sydney as an engaged couple.

The 38-year-old singer sported a beaming smile as she strolled through the arrivals area at Sydney airport on Monday, basking in the glow of her recent engagement to her guitarist beau, which took place during their romantic getaway in Malta.



In an attempt to keep her exciting news under wraps, Delta discreetly removed her stunning diamond engagement ring.

It seems she may be reserving the special moment to personally share the news with her close friends and family.

During her airport appearance, she kept a low profile with a cream cap and stylish black sunglasses, her lustrous long hair cascading over her shoulders.

Carrying a chic $3,000 Rive Gauche leather tote bag and clutching her mobile phone, the Born to Try hitmaker exuded an air of contentment, leaving no doubt that she and Matthew Copley are embracing this new chapter in their relationship with sheer delight.

As Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley arrived in Sydney following their recent engagement, the couple appeared inseparable and overjoyed.

Matthew, ever the supportive partner, proudly wore a black 'Hearts on the Run' crewneck from Delta's recent tour while helping with their luggage on a trolley.

During their arrival at the airport, an airport assistant handed them takeaway cups of coffee, seemingly accompanying the couple through the arrivals area.

Delta Goodrem shared the exciting news of their engagement via an Instagram post last Thursday, along with photo from their romantic holiday in Malta.