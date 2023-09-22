Joe Jonas spotted on boys’ night out with Nick Jonas ahead of Sophie Turner’s lawsuit

Joe Jonas spotted on boys’ night out with Nick Jonas before Sophie Turner’s lawsuit

Joe Jonas seems to be venting out the pressure of divorce and recent lawsuit form estranged wife Sophie Turner with a boys’ night out with his brother Nick Jonas.



According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the Cake By the Ocean singer and his younger brother got together with several pals on Wednesday night at the Waverly Inn in New York City, which is three blocks from the location of Turner and his other ex-Taylor Swift's night out.

The members of the Jonas Brothers band seemed to be deep in thought while they ate.

Joe, 34, and Nick, 31, came prepared in casual attire, each sporting a baseball cap and a white shirt.

While his older brother wore a white t-shirt and a pair of brown pants, the husband of Priyanka Chopra chose to wear a pair of blue jeans.

They went out just hours before Turner, 27, filed a shocking lawsuit against her ex-husband, claiming that he "wrongfully retained" their two girls by refusing to send them back to England, where she is from.