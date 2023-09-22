Bella Hadid lookalike spotted at Milan Fashion Week’s Diesel fashion show

Bella Hadid has a doppelgänger.



Due to her stunning appearance, a model walking the runway for the Diesel spring 2024 fashion show in Milan on Wednesday was mistaken for Bella Hadid.

Fans on social media were absolutely confused by the double take after a brunette model with a similar vibe strutted down the catwalk to close out the show in a black bra top and low-rise maxi skirt.

The doppelgänger in question, however, was Londoner Dalton Dubois, whose Instagram had been swamped with comments comparing her to the well-known Hadid sister for weeks before the show.

“The way I was scrolling and thought it was bella,” one person commented on a photo. “Literally thought you were Bella omg,” another chimed in.

“We have Bella hadid at home," a Twitter user quipped before posting a picture of Dalton walking down the runway.

However, not everyone agreed to the public opinion of the model in question resembling Bella Hadid, with one person tweeting, “ya see any girl w high structured cheek bones and light eyes and think theyre bella hadid.”



