Katie Holmes spotted smiling in NYC wearing Taylor Swift Eras Tour t-shirt

Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City on Wednesday, engrossed in a cheerful phone conversation.
The 44-year-old former designer showcased her admiration for pop sensation Taylor Swift by donning one of the singer's iconic Eras Tour t-shirts.
Holmes paired the trendy tee with flowing navy blue pants, injecting a burst of color into her ensemble with vibrant red socks.
She opted for casual comfort with Adidas Samba sneakers and accessorized with a sizable shoulder bag.
The contrast between her gorgeous brunette locks cascading down her back and the light-hued t-shirt added to her effortlessly chic look.
Known for her multifaceted talents, Katie Holmes recently delved into the world of film, starring in and directing Rare Objects, a cinematic adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's 2016 novel.
She also contributed to the project as a producer and co-writer alongside Phaedon A. Papadopoulos.
The film revolves around a young woman striving to rebuild her tumultuous life while working at an antique store.
