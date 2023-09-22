Rami Malek and Emma Corrin make their relationship official with PDA-packed dog walk

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin's romance blossoms on London dog walk.

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin were spotted sharing PDA during a cozy dog walk in London on Thursday.

Their affectionate display came after reports had circulated about their discreet, low-key dates.



Emma Corrin, who identifies as non-binary, embraced a new look with a buzz cut while staying warm in a long taupe trench coat.

Rami Malek, known for his role in Mr. Robot, sported a casual ensemble featuring a blue baseball cap and jeans as they took their dog for a stroll.

Emma even had a ball-throwing device at hand for their four-legged friend's entertainment.

Witnesses on the scene noted that the couple appeared "blissfully happy and in love," making no efforts to conceal their relationship.

Rumors of their romantic involvement had surfaced last month, following Rami Malek's reported separation from Lucy Boynton.

Emma and Rami left no room for speculation when they shared a passionate lunch date at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent.

An onlooker described the scene, saying, "They were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes. They kissed and didn't seem to mind who could see."



