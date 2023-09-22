Lizzo faces new harassment lawsuit over ‘racist and fatphobic’ comments

Lizzo is facing another harassment lawsuit after recently getting out of fire from sexual harassment claims.



In an aggressive new complaint, Lizzo is being criticized once more for allegedly fostering a toxic workplace.

Less than two months have passed since three dancers sued the Grammy winner over shocking allegations of sexual harassment.

Asha Daniels, who was hired to work in Lizzo's wardrobe department for the pop star's 2023 tour, claims in the most recent lawsuit acquired by Page Six that Amanda Nomura, the manager of the singer, emotionally and physically harassed her.

According to the lawsuit, the wardrobe manager allegedly threatened to "kill a b*tch" and "stab a b*tch" if she couldn't find the medication by telling staff members, including Daniels.

Nomura, although working for Lizzo, a black woman herself, allegedly openly called black women "dumb," "useless," and "fat."

Additionally, the manager is accused of having "shoved a crew member" when they threatened to quit, "snatched food" from a worker's hand, and repeated her threat to "kill a b*tch" if anyone tried to take her job.

In the lawsuit, Daniels also makes the claim that Nomura previously hurt her by rolling a garment rack over her foot.

Lizzo and employees of Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), the production business run by the About Damn Time singer, according to the designer, were aware of Nomura's alleged pattern of behavior.

Daniels also discusses some of the allegedly inappropriate activities that occurred while she was working for Lizzo in addition to her difficulties with Nomura.

Daniels is requesting compensation for a variety of claims, including sexual and racial harassment, failing to stop a hostile work environment, handicap discrimination, and breaking labor laws.