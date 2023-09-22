Sophie Turner admits ‘Slowly Dragging’ Joe Jonas Back to U.K. Before lawsuit

Sophie Turner has been working on “dragging” estranged husband Joe Jonas back to her homeland, England, long before divorce filing and suing him for kids.



One year after she jokingly mentioned returning to her native England, Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit demanding that her and Joe Jonas' children be brought back to the U.K.

Fans cited Turner's prior remarks about missing the UK after she submitted the lawsuit on Thursday, September 21. In May 2022, she said to Elle UK, "I'm slowly dragging my husband back [to England]."

“I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family,” she said at that time.

The actress, 34, said she would "love" for her girls, whom she has two of, to "get the education and school life" she received as a child in Chesterton, Warwickshire, England.

“I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything,” she added. “England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”

Jonas recently filed to divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. As per the petition, it is "in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

Turner's lawsuit against Jonas, however, complicated the matter. In the court proceedings filed on Thursday, she claimed that Jonas was illegally holding their kids in New York City despite their supposed agreement to make England their "forever home."

Turner continued by claiming that her ex-husband was in "possession of the children's passports" and had refused "to return" them or to permit their children to travel abroad.