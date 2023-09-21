King Charles reacts to Prince Harry's snub

Royal family, King Charles send a message to Prince Harry

King Charles has seemingly responded to his estranged younger son Prince Harry's blunder of not inviting his father to attend Invictus Games in Germany.

The 74-year-old monarch appeared supporting his wife's sports skills as Queen Camilla took on French President Macron's wife Brigitte in a table tennis match in Paris on Thursday.

The royal family shared Charles and Camilla's video to their official social media accounts to send a message to disgruntled royal Harry that they are respected for their passion to sports by the renowned athletes and the world's elites.

A source has revealed that King Charles had intentions to attend Invictus Games by putting the rift aside to support the wounded ex-service men and women, but Harry did not even bother to make a public request to his father to grace the event.



Now, King Charles and Camilla's meeting with sports stars and celebrities in Paris seems to be a befitting response to Harry's snub, seemingly teaching a lesson to Meghan's husband with their gestures.



Queen Camilla and Brigitte Macron attracted massive attention as they went head-to-head in a table tennis match at Saint-Denis on Thursday.



To support the King and Queen, the royal family has shared the stunning video of the two leaders' contest and King Charles's interaction with the sports stars to its official social media account.



In the clip, King Charles is seen chatting with young athletes, meeting a host of sporting stars, including the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who gave him the club’s No 3 jersey and explained the club's involvement in supporting young people and communities in difficulty.



It was an opportunity for Harry to heal the rift with his royal relatives by inviting them to his event putting his ego aside.

The Duke was even urged, by some experts and historians, to take the initiative to make amends with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, by publicly inviting them to attend the Games.