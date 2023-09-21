The View’s Joy Behar confesses she didn’t know Sophie Turner amid Joe Jonas divorce

The View's host Joy Behar has recently revealed she didn’t know Sophie Turner on her Behind The Table podcast on Wednesday.
“I wasn’t that interested in the specific celebrity thing that was going on. I don't even really know who Sophie Turner is,” said Behar.
During the talkshow, Behar appreciated Turner’s friend Taylor Swift and asked Swifties to vote for the singer.
Behar confessed, “I don’t watch stuff like that. I do know who Taylor Swift is and I gave her a shoutout today. … Because she is basically rallying the young people to vote which I think is an incredible achievement if she can get it done.”
In the same show, the hosts were discussing Swift publicly hanging out with Turner amid her divorce from Jonas.
Behar opined, “It was entirely normal for friendships to be based on mutual hatred,” hinting at the truth that Jonas is both Swift and Turner’s ex.
Whoopi Goldberg also chimed in as Behar diverted from Swift and Turner’s outing to politics.
Goldberg questioned, “What about Sophie? What about Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift?”
Behar responded, “Who cares about them? I’m more interested in the politics.”
