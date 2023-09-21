 
close
Thursday September 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry sits front row at Meghan Markle BFF's wedding: See

Meghan Markle's best friend shared photo from her 2019 wedding for the first time last night

By Web Desk
September 21, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry is believed to have attended the A-list wedding of Meghan Markle’s BFF Misha Nonoo.

The British-Bharani fashion designer tied the knot with oil tycoon Mikey Hess in 2019, and shared a glimpse into the ceremony only last night, i.e., Wednesday, Sep. 20. 

“Married the man of my dreams four years ago today. Happy anniversary my love @mikeyhess,” Hess wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the pair exchanging vows as the guests witnessed the magical moment.

Prince Harry sits front row at Meghan Markle BFFs wedding: See

Fans spotted Prince Harry from his Ginger hair at the right corner of the first row of the guests seat.

Prince Harry sits front row at Meghan Markle BFFs wedding: See

The 2019 Rome wedding was undoubtedly a star-studded affair as it was attended by A-listers, including Paul McCartnery, Katy Perry, Gayle King, and James Corden among others.

Among the royals were Prince Andrew’s daughters Princessses Beatrice and Eugenie to attend the nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex go a long way with Nooni, as the designer is the mutual friend who reportedly set the lovebirds up on their first date in London. 