Prince Harry sits front row at Meghan Markle BFF's wedding: See

Prince Harry is believed to have attended the A-list wedding of Meghan Markle’s BFF Misha Nonoo.



The British-Bharani fashion designer tied the knot with oil tycoon Mikey Hess in 2019, and shared a glimpse into the ceremony only last night, i.e., Wednesday, Sep. 20.

“Married the man of my dreams four years ago today. Happy anniversary my love @mikeyhess,” Hess wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the pair exchanging vows as the guests witnessed the magical moment.

Fans spotted Prince Harry from his Ginger hair at the right corner of the first row of the guests seat.

The 2019 Rome wedding was undoubtedly a star-studded affair as it was attended by A-listers, including Paul McCartnery, Katy Perry, Gayle King, and James Corden among others.

Among the royals were Prince Andrew’s daughters Princessses Beatrice and Eugenie to attend the nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex go a long way with Nooni, as the designer is the mutual friend who reportedly set the lovebirds up on their first date in London.