Prince William lets go of Prince Harry rift as he prepares to take over monarchy

Prince William is no longer obsessing over his estranged relationship with Prince Harry.



In an interview with Dan Wootton Tonight, royal expert Angela Levin shared the Prince of Wales has “moved on” from his desire to repair his relationship with his younger brother, and is now focusing on his the real task at hand: assuming the role of a King in near future.

She claimed the future King draws from his father King Charles’s confidence in him as the next in line of throne as he allows him to do what he wants.

“It's very different. You can see a man who's happy in his own skin, which is also a great achievement from his own childhood,” the expert explained. “And I think that he, you know, he's, he really understands that his father is letting him do what he wants in his preparation to be an heir.”.

Levin continued: “I think that he feels that he's got over Harry. It's decided. There's a line drawn under it. It's quite obvious, and he's moving on and he's doing extremely well.

“He's got charisma and he's charming and the thing that I really think is important with him is that he wants to help people. He listens. Not like Harry and Meghan who make lectures on how everybody has to be. He listens to them and asks if he can help and then he does go and do the help,” she added.