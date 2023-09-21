Kate Middleton left 'thin, pale' after relentless bullying

File Footage





Kate Middleton was reportedly forced to leave her boarding school after she as left physically weak as a result of relentless bullying by her peers.

According to a report by News of the World, the Duchess of Cambridge was left "thin and pale" after being bullied by her Downe House pupils for being 'perfect’.'

Furthermore, it was reported that the Princess of Wales struggled bonding with her peers at the boarding school as she would live with her parents, owing to how close the school was, rather than staying with her friends.

An old school friend of the royal, Jessica Hay, revealed that the Duchess was not able to stand up for herself in front of her bullies.

"She hated it, absolutely hated it. Some of the girls there were horrible. She was picked on because she was perfect - well turned out and a lovely person. She was not the type to stick up for herself."

Jessica shared that in one of her late night conversations with Kate, the Princess of Wales was bullied in many ways.

"She said that there was a group of girls that called her names and they stole her books and stuff – little things like that. They rounded up on her a bit because she was quite a soft and nice person… When she used to go to lunch she would sit down with people and they all used to get up and sit on another table."

Kate's Marlborough College, Gemma Williamson told Daily Mail that when the royal had arrived at her new school she was "pale and thin", but eventually settled into her new school with greater ease.

"Apparently she had been bullied very badly and she certainly looked thin and pale. She had very little confidence."