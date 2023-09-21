Sharon Osbourne calls out Russell Brand amid sexual assault scandal

Sharon Osbourne has recently called out Russell Brand amid sexual assault scandal.



During appearance on Talk TV on Wednesday, Sharon spoke to Piers Morgan about Russell’s behaviour with Rod Stewart and Bob Geldof over his relationships with their daughters.

“The only thing I can say about Russell Brand, is the two things I don’t like, was when he spoke about… one of them is a very good friend of ours, Kimberley Stewart, about what he had done to Kimberley Stewart in front of [Rod],” said the 70-year-old TV star.

Sharon continued, “And then he did the same with Sir Bob Geldof… You just don't do that to people's families, when that father is in the room.”

“He's done it twice now and that's the thing that sticks with me,” she added.

Earlier in 2006, Russell was faced wrath of Rod at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards after the comedian revealed that he had slept with model Kimberly, who is Rod’s daughter with ex-wife Alana.

For the unversed, Russell was accused of abusive and predatory behaviour, including rape and sexual assault by several women following a Channel 4 investigation report on Saturday.