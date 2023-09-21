Emma Roberts apologises to Angelica Ross over hurtful comments

Emma Roberts apologises after making a homophobic remark to costar Angelica Ross

Emma Roberts and Angelica Ross have seemingly resolved their differences in an undisclosed phone call after the Scream Queens alum allegedly made a transphobic comment directed at Ross.

“Thank you @RobersEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,” the 42-year-old actress posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) late Wednesday night.

Ross, who is a trans woman, did not disclose any further details about the private phone call, though she hinted at Roberts’s desire to utilize her platform to support social justice causes.

“I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform,” she concluded the post.

The post came one day after the TransTech Social Enterprises founder and CEO publicly called out her co-star for her behaviour on the set of American Horror Story while filming for its ninth season released in 2019.

“John is like, ‘Okay, ladies, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work.’ And [Roberts] then looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?”

Ross, who began her gender transition at the age of 19, revealed in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday.

She then detailed that the former Nickelodeon sensation had been “playing mind games with everybody on the set,” and that she initially feared saying anything after an unidentified person faced “repercussions” after they “spoke up about what [Roberts] was doing on set.”

Roberts has yet to publicly address the incident.