Royal Family issued warning to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle about succession

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to exit the Royal Family after they received a major snub from The Firm regarding their position as royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly experiencing discriminatory treatment from the Firm, and a photo of the royal heirs issued in the start of 2020 seemed to have finalised the decision for them.

The couple believed that there was a conspiracy going on against them as they saw signs all around them, claimed royal biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote an unauthorised biography, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

“The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them,” he penned. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them. The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry.”

At the start of 2020, Buckingham Palace released a photo that showed late Queen Elizabeth, then-Prince Charles, Prince Harry and young Prince George in the photo.

Just days after the photo was released, Meghan and Harry shocked the world by sharing a status on social media announcing their exit from their senior roles.

The couple shared that they spent “many months” reflecting over the decision and plan to “carve out a progressive new role within [the] institution.”