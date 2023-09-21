Cardi B gushes over husband Offset: 'Love so many things about you'

Cardi B and Offset are celebrating each other’s existence in their lives, marking five years in a happy marriage together.

The WAP hitmaker on Wednesday shared on Instagram the sweetest nod her husband has treated her with honouring Offset’s devotedness in five years.

“Thank you sooo much baby,” Cardi, 30, started in a long post expressing her affection for her superstar husband.

The Grammy winner sang along while music played in the background and displayed a foyer decorated with flowers.

“Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children,” she wrote. “I love so many things about you.”

Cardi then in the form of list noted what she adores most about her hubby, 31, including “the fact that I’m with a grown a-- man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this A--!!”

The I Like It rapper acknowledged that she admires the Bad and Boujee musician's willingness to "study" her the most.

“It’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall. Happy anniversary to US,” she added.