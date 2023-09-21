Victoria Beckham opens up about clandestine meetups with David in early relationship

Victoria Beckham has recently opened up about her clandestine meetups with then boyfriend David Beckham in the 90s.



Victoria revealed in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Beckham that her manager wanted her to keep their meetings secret.

“My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps, so we would meet in car parks’,” said the former Spice Girl band member.

The fashion designer quipped, “And that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

In those days, Victoria was famous for her band group and David was the most popular soccer player in the world.

Interestingly, the couple first met at one of David’s soccer matches back in 1997.

Earlier, speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2008 interview, David disclosed, “She came to a football match — soccer match — and I said hi from across the room, and that was it. I thought I'd missed my chance, and then a week later she turned up at another football match.”



David also told Jimmy Fallon about their first meeting that they spoke for an hour in the players’ lounge, and Victoria wrote her number down on her train ticket, which he still had.

In a letter for British Vogue in 2017, Victoria penned “love at first sight does exist”.

“It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” she remarked.

Victoria added, "I’m afraid that most of your first dates will be in car parks, which is not as seedy as it sounds. It is because your manager, Simon Fuller, will warn you, ‘Don’t let anyone see you out together or you’ll get hounded.’ At the time, you won’t understand why.”

Meanwhile, the couple, who tied knot in July 1999, share four children.