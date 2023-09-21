Gwen Stefani predicted John Legend's surprise surrogate baby ahead of birth

Gwen Stefani practically predicted the birth of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s two babies only months apart.

During an appearance on Today on Wednesday, Sept. 20, the All of Me singer revealed that his The Voice costar had a dream about the sequential arrival of his third and fourth baby with Teigen.

"Gwen tells me, 'You know, I just had a dream about seeing Chrissy holding two babies that were kind of like the same age but they were not exactly twins.' This was in December," Legend recalled.

At the time, Teigen was pregnant with the couple’s third child, daughter Esti, and was secretly expecting their fourth via surrogate.

"Before you had the [first] one," Stefani chimed in.

"So Esti came in January and Wren came in June,” Legend continued. “And I hadn't told anyone we were having a baby with a surrogate in June. And Gwen had a dream foreseeing this whole thing happening.”

Legend and Teigen surprised the world with the announcement of their fourth child, son Wren Alexander, whom they welcomed via surrogate in June this year.