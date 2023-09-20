Hugh Grant, Emma Mackey, Charlotte Gainsbourg join King Charles for French banquet

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla arrived in France on Wednesday for a three-day state visit with hope to build personal bonds with President Macron to turn the page on years of rocky relations between the two nations.



King Charles and Queen were joined by Hugh Grant, Emma Mackey and other celebrities as they arrived at the Palace of Versailles, where they will dine in the Hall of Mirrors.

The Elysee Palace has already released the menu for the state banquet, which will include blue lobster and a selection of French and English cheeses.

The royals will be joined by some 160 guests, including the celebrities, as well as a wide range of dignitaries and figures from politics and business.

Macron's office has also revealed some of the guests invited to the state dinner including British actor Hugh Grant, French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, British rock star Mick Jagger, British writer Ken Follett, British actress Emma Mackey.

French luxury group LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, French Iliad telecoms group founder Xavier Niel, former French football coach Arsene Wenger, French football star Didier Drogba also joined King Charles for the state banquet at the 17th century Palace of Versailles.

