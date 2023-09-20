Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner send strong message to Joe Jonas with hug at restaurant

Weeks after her split with American musician Joe Jonas, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner was photographed stepping out to dinner in the Big Apple with Taylor Swift.



It was too much for fans to see Swift and Turner, arms linked and stepping out on the town Tuesday night.

Swift and Turner have seemingly sent a strong message to Jonas. The two women were even photographed giving each other a huge hug.

It comes weeks after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The pair share two young daughters.

Fans reacted to the couple's outing in their own way, with one saying: "Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner really just did the most iconic thing possible."

Turner reportedly posted on social media “It’s not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift,” about “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” Swift reposted and added, “Forever bending the knee for the [queen] of the north” in reference to Turner’s famous “GOT” role.



Singing sensation Swift famously dated Jonas, a member of the Jonas Brothers trio, back in 2008. Since their breakup occurred just before the release of her “Fearless” album, people have had endless fun trying to figure out which of the songs on there may have been inspired by Jonas.



Theirs was initially not the friendliest split, and the general consensus has been that “You All Over Me” and “Mr. Perfectly Fine” were about Jonas, though that’s never been confirmed by Swift and the two have made peace over the years.