King Charles and Queen Camilla’s France visit security ‘stretched to limit’

King Charles and Camilla embarked on their state visit to France on Tuesday, after it was postponed ahead of the Coronation due to widespread riots in the country.

The royal couple, who will be in France for three days, will be making stops in Paris and Bordeaux.

With the arrival of the monarch, all police leaves have been cancelled until the state visit is concluded. Previously, Charles and Camilla were due to arrive in Paris in March but violent nationwide protests against retirement age reforms postponed the trip.

Keeping that in mind, Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection revealed to The Mirror that security services will be stretched to the limit.

“There will have been increased security briefings on both sides of the Channel to prepare for any eventuality, especially the threat of industrial or political disturbances. This is very much a ring of steel operation.”

During their trip, Charles and Camilla will be meeting French President Emmanuel Macron along with his wife.

Reports have suggested that some 8,000 extra officers will be deployed to welcome the royals. Moreover, a further 12,000 will be on-duty on Friday when the royal couple will go to Bordeaux and the Pope arrives in Marseilles.