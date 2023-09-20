Selena Gomez reflects how her fans connected with her work in difficult times: ‘Little Scary’

Selena Gomez, who has an astounding 429 million Instagram followers and is the platform's most popular female user, has never been overly concerned with her online presence.

“I’ve never really cared about that stuff,” Gomez noted in conversation with Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music & Health Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“I suppose I’m grateful for the platform, and I would love to continue to use it for what I’m able to do, but numbers are just numbers.”

Instead, she is fully conscious of the responsibility that comes with having such a large audience. Since she is in this position, the Only Murders in The Building star has heard from a number of people who say that her work has gotten them through incredibly trying times.

“It can be a little heavy,” she continued. “I feel for people, and I think that’s what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest. I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo — it’s not just about me, and I’m fully aware of that. I will just always cherish it. It’s a big responsibility, though. It’s a little scary.”

As the day's West Hollywood event came to a conclusion, Gomez chatted with Thrive Global CEO Arianna Huffington and Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge about all facets of her own mental health journey as well as what lies ahead for the Single Soon singer.