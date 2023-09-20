Taylor Swift teases Nicki Minaj collaboration via vault puzzle game

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj are both Sagittariuses

Taylor Swift teased a collaboration with Nicki Minaj in her upcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) via her vault puzzle game.

The Lover singer collaborated with Google to unveil 89 puzzles that pop-up once her moniker is searched up on the internet.

The solution of all the puzzles will eventually lead to unlocking of the titles of unreleased aka From the Vault songs from the original 1989 album.

On of the puzzle clue were revealed to be Sagittarius, leading to speculations about a prospective collaboration between Swift and Minaj.

Notably, both the artists share the same astrological sign, i.e., Sagittarius, owing to their Dec. 13 and Dec. 8 birthdays.

Moreover, the Midnights hitmaker also called Nicki her “favorite Sagittarius” while accepting an accolade at the 2023 MTV VMAs last week.

The Last Time I Saw You rapper also referred to the pair’s mutual astrological sign replying to a tweet last month.

“Fighting the urge to say Sagittarius tingz right now so bad,” she wrote in response to a tweet commemorating her and Swift as the only female artists in Billboard chart history to place over 100 entries on the Hot 100.