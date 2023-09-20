Jimmy Fallon calls his younger self a ‘lucky kid’ on 49th birthday

Jimmy Fallon swiftly prepares to enter in his fifties.

The host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on his Instagram posted a nostalgic throwback on the occasion of his 49th birthday, recalling his childhood and his parents’ rituals on birthdays.

Fallon in the shared photo sitting in front of the birthday cake in orange and white coloured t-shirt, blowing candles. The white-and-blue frosted cake reads, “Happy Birthday Jimmy.”

The host noted in the caption of the photo, while honouring her parents, “Since I can remember my parents always got me an ice cream cake for my birthday. Lucky kid. Keeping ice cream cakes in business since 1974. (Thank you all for the birthday love.) #49.”

As soon as the Saturday Night Live alum uploaded the photo, his friends and followers rushed in the comment section to express their love.

Andy Cohen commented “Happy birthday you funny stud!” While fellow comedic performers, Amy Sedaris and Ego Nwodim wrote “HB!!!” and “Happy birthday!!!,” respectively. Music producer Mark Ronson commented, “Happy birthday.”

Including these stars, Fallon also received warm wishes from Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel, his co-hosts of the new podcast, Strike Force Five.

The 55-second-long Instagram post that featured Fallon looking back at a red carpet-memory for his co-hosts. The official Strike Force Five account captioned the reel with “Happy birthday to our pal @JimmyFallon!”