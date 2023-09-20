Helen Flanagan faces backlash and mom-ahaming over matching outfit photos with daughter

Helen Flanagan's adorable pictures with daughter Matilda.

Helen Flanagan, has faced criticism and backlash on Instagram after sharing a recent photo of herself and her eight-year-old daughter, Matilda.

The mother-daughter duo donned matching multi-colored patterned dresses in the snapshot, where they appeared close and happy.

However, not all of Helen's followers perceived the image in a lighthearted manner.

Some fans accused her of using her children as mere "accessories."

One comment read, "It's starting to look like your kids are just an accessory," with another follower adding, "Starting?"

Nevertheless, amid the criticism, there were those who came to Helen's defense, praising her parenting.

One supporter commended her, saying, "What a great job you are doing. Even considering the shenanigans everyone goes through with kids!!!"

Helen Flanagan is a mother of three, sharing her children, Matilda, Delilah, and Charlie, with her ex-partner, footballer Scott Sinclair.

The couple ended their 13-year relationship in July of the previous year, and Helen has been vocal about not rekindling their romance.

In a recent incident, she received negative comments after sharing a video from what she described as her 'date night' with her son Charlie.

The video showed Helen hugging her little boy and later feeding him pasta, and she captioned it, "Date night with the only man for me."