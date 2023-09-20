Chris Evans Told Wife Alba Baptista THIS about ‘career and working’

Chris Evans got candid about a discussion he and his now-wife, Alba Baptista had about the stars career and working schedule when they were dating.



Before the SAG-AFTRA strike started, the Captain America actor shared a little about how his relationship influenced his career choices in a recent interview with GQ magazine.

Evans reveals that he came to the understanding that he did not keep his promise to his then-girlfriend to only work in one movie per year when talking about the purposeful break he has taken from acting this year.

"I haven't worked all year and I don’t plan to, which has been lovely," Evans says.

"My girlfriend that I’ve had for a while, when we began dating, I was like: 'Yeah, I do one movie a year. I try to never work now.' And then, after like a few months of dating, boom, guess what? We’re living in Atlanta for a year. Get ready. And even when that year was happening, I was like, man, never again."

On September 9, Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, exchanged vows in a small-scale ceremony on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The romance between the Marvel actor and the Warrior Nun actress was acknowledged by in November 2022.

But by the time their relationship was made public, they had been dating for more than a year.