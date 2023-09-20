Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. forge new connection after NFL star's breakup

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian are budding friendship.

Kim Kardashian the star of The Kardashians, appears to be forming a close bond with a new acquaintance.

Recent reports suggest that Kim has been spending time with Baltimore Ravens star Odell Beckham Jr., who is 30 years old, according to a source cited by People on Tuesday.

The source indicated that the reality television icon and the wide receiver have been casually "hanging out" in recent days.

However, a source in close proximity to Kim Kardashian provided additional insight, emphasizing that she is not currently engaged in a "serious" romantic relationship.

The insider clarified to DailyMail, stating, "Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common."

The source went on to explain, "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but is open to finding love again if she meets the right person.

Right now, her primary focus remains on her children and her business ventures."

Kim Kardashian's growing connection with Odell Beckham Jr. follows her previous platonic friendship with NFL star Tom Brady, which developed over the summer.

Additionally, it coincides with reports of Odell's recent split from his girlfriend, Lauren Wood.

Multiple sources have confirmed the end of the relationship between the professional football player and the model, who welcomed a son named Zydn with Odell in February 2022.



