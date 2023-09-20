Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips files for divorce after rape sentencing of 30 years

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips is leaving the That ’70s Show star after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.



The Raising Hope actress and the That '70s Show veteran filed for the dissolution of their marriage on Monday, according to court paperwork from California, as per Page Six.

She indicated that the date of their separation was "TBD," or to be determined.

Phillips attributed the breakup on irreconcilable differences. According to the documents, she is asking for spousal support and asked that Masterson not receive any financial assistance.

The document adds that "the full nature and extent of [Phillips'] separate property assets and obligations is currently undetermined," and "the full scope of the community property between the estranged couple is unclear."

After getting married in October 2011, the pair spent nearly 12 years together as husband and wife. Fianna Francis, their 9-year-old daughter, is their one kid.

According to the court paperwork obtained, Phillips is asking for both legal and physical custody of their sole child.

“Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter,” Phillips’s attorney said, according to TMZ.