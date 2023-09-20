Prince William went for ‘discreet’ jog at Central Park, New York

Prince William is heading towards making a healthy habit of jogging, as on Tuesday, the future King jogged in Central Park like a true New Yorker.

"I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers during their morning routine," the British heir to the throne stated.

He was in New York City for the Earthshot Summit, which honours his climate competition the Earthshot Prize.

“It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning.”

At the glitzy environmental meeting held at the Plaza Hotel, William, 41, was welcomed as a world leader, a status that has never been lavished upon his estranged younger brother, Prince Harry.

Former mayor Mike Bloomberg gave William a hero's welcome upon his arrival, complimenting him on his ability to win over "Americans of all stripes — which, as we know, is no small feat."

William met privately with UN Secretary General António Guterres a few hours after his arrival on Monday, and he thanked him for his support of the Earthshot Prize.