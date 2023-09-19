Royal family shares stunning photos of future king William

Royal family has hounoured Prince William by sharing the future king's US visit's details with new photos, showing the royal a true New York City experience during his visit stateside.



The Prince of Wales began his day in Manhattan on Tuesday with a secret morning run in Central Park.

Royal family shared brand new pictures of Harry's elder brother's meetings with details on Tuesday, captioning: "Prince William is in New York to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit this week. During his time in the city, His Royal Highness has visited the Billion Oyster Project and met with the UN Secretary General."

Kate Middleton's husband revealed his low-key outing at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit held at the Plaza Hotel during a discussion about his environmental project with previous winner Vaitea Cowan.



She asked, "Is it true? Did you go running in Central Park this morning?" William replied as saying: "I did, Vaitea, yes. I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine.

King Charles III's eldest son added: "It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning."



Prince George's father continued: "It's been wonderful to be back. I think 2014 was the last time I was here."

Prince William added referring to his royal tour with Kate Middleton that took them to the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, a Brooklyn Nets game (where they met JAY-Z and Beyoncé!), a dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and more.